StockNews.com Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KT opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. KT has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

