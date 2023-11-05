StockNews.com Downgrades Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) to Hold

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,336.97 on Friday. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,478.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,418.44.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

