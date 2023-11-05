StockNews.com Downgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Sell

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

