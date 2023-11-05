StockNews.com Downgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NATH opened at $65.90 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.