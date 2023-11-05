StockNews.com Downgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Sell

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE NFG opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

