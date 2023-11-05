StockNews.com Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYMT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $730 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

