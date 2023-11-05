StockNews.com Downgrades Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Sell

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Pixelworks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PXLW opened at $1.30 on Friday. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 37.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

