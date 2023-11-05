StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

