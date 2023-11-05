StockNews.com Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Hold

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.