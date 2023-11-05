StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Titan International Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Titan International stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
