StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Titan International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

Institutional Trading of Titan International

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock worth $634,536. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.