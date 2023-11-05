StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UFPT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Activity at UFP Technologies
In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
Featured Articles
