StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $860,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after buying an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,691 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

