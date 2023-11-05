StockNews.com Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

