StockNews.com Upgrades BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Hold

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 345.58% and a negative net margin of 57.00%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

