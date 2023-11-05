StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Strong-Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Danaos by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

