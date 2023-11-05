StockNews.com Upgrades Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Buy

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 5,149,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 66.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

