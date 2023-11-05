StockNews.com Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

