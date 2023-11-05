StockNews.com Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to “Strong-Buy”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

