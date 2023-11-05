StockNews.com Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Hold”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

NYSE:EXR opened at $106.97 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

