StockNews.com Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to “Sell”

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.