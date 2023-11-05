StockNews.com Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to “Hold”

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

