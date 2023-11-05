StockNews.com Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Buy

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $760,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

