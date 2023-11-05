StockNews.com Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to “Buy”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

NYSE:MSI opened at $299.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $244.03 and a 12 month high of $299.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $197,322,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

