StockNews.com Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Hold

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of STAA opened at $37.81 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 154,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,264,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,056,597.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

