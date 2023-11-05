Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $207.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.04. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

