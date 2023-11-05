Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,000 Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VABK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ VABK opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.33. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

