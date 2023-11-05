Strs Ohio Buys 2,700 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

WEAV stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $577.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.46% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $70,947.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $70,947.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $279,518. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

