Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Star were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STHO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Stock Performance

STHO stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Star Holdings has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $20.79.

About Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

