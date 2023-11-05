Strs Ohio Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 215,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $81,362.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

