Strs Ohio Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.57 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

