Strs Ohio Has $46,000 Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,828,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $715,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.77 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

