Strs Ohio Makes New $43,000 Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $8,373,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $7,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CLMB opened at $43.13 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

