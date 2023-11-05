Strs Ohio Makes New $46,000 Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $293,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth $270,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 120.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limbach presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $198,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

