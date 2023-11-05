Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $11.47 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $159,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $240,318 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.