Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.35. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.