Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

