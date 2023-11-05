Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.11. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

