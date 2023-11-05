Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $12,325,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $8,512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE HSHP opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

