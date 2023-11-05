Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $12,325,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $8,512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Himalaya Shipping Price Performance
NYSE HSHP opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.61.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.