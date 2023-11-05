Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 3,747 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB opened at $12.80 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.