Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 4,200 Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $8.95 on Friday. Waldencast plc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WALD

Waldencast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.