Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 800 Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

SMTI opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTI. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

