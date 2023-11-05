Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $963,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

