Strs Ohio Sells 12,500 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $37.81 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.