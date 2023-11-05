Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.