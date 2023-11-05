Strs Ohio Sells 20,002 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

