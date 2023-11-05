Strs Ohio Takes $39,000 Position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVEX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.63. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

