Strs Ohio Takes $40,000 Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

