Strs Ohio Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 620.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 733.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

