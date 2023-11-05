Strs Ohio Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

