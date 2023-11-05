Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.