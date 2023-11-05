Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $63.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

